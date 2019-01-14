Iran, China GR teams to hold joint training camp in Tehran

The Chinese team, comprised of 15 wrestlers and coaches, will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday for doing preparation ahead of International Takhti Cup in Iran.

The two teams will conduct joint training sessions before departing to Khuzestan province for the international tournament.

The 39th edition of International Takhti Cup kicks off on January 24 in Andimeshk, southwest Khuzestan province.

Up to now, 8 international teams of China, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Palestine, Georgia, and Egypt have announced that they will participate in the two-day event.

MAH/4512417/4512426