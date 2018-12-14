Bimeh Razi claimed FS World Wrestling Clubs Cup title

The fifth edition of freestyle World Wrestling Clubs Cup kicked off on December 13 in the city of Babol, Mazandaran province. The two-day event was conducted under UWW world cup regulations in 10 senior weight categories of 57-61-65-70-74-79-86-92-97-125 kg.

Bimeh Razi, which was crowned at the 2014 and 2015 editions of the event, defeated Turkey’s representative 10-0 in the final contest. It should be noted that the Turkish team was participating with 7 wrestlers in the event.

In the bronze contest, Pas Setaregan Sari gained a 9-1 victory over Georgia’s representative. Teams from Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Hungary ranked next.

The United States’ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, which was always a finalist in all previous four editions, didn’t come to Iran for the games. According to reports, the team is after hosting the 2019 edition in the United States.

