3 February 2019 - 16:53

Iran crowned at Turkey’s intl. GR wrestling tourn.

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Gaining four gold and three bronze medals, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed the title of the 2019 'Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan’ tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

On Sunday, the final day of the event, Hamed Tab in the 67kg category, Mohammad Hadi Saravi in 87kg, and Amir Ghasemi in 130kg managed to overpower their rivals in the final match and collect add three gold medals to Iran’s tally.

Also, Mehdi Mohsennejhad won a bronze medal in the 60kg category.

Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan tournament kicked off on Feb. 01 and wrapped up today. More than 200 wrestlers from 11 countries participated in the event. Ten wrestlers represented Iran in the tournament and only three of them ended the campaign without a medal.

On Saturday, Iranian wrestlers won one gold and two bronze medals.

