Iran GR wrestling team reclaimed title of Junior World C’ships

In the final match of 72kg category, Iran’s Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Tchikaidze with a technical fall and snatched the gold medal.

In 60kg category, Alireza Nejati outplayed Ukraine’s Ihor Kurochkin in the bronze contest. The gold went to Turkey’s Kerem Kamal who defeated India’s Vijay Vijay.

And Yousef Hosseinvand gained the second bronze of Iran after overpowering Egypt’s Mohamed Elsayed 11-5. Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan won the gold medal of this category by defeating Uzbekistan’s Makhmud Bakhshilloev.

Pouya Naserpour, Mohammad Saravi and Amin Mirzazadeh had gained three gold medals for their country on Tuesday.

Accordingly, with a total of 136 points, Iran is crowned at the Greco-Roman event of Junior World Championships. Russia with 131 and Armenia with 83 points stood next.

Junior World Championships started on September 17 in Slovakia’s Trnava and it will wrap up on September 23. FreeStyle competitions will kick off on Friday.

MAH/4407515