Iran GR wrestlers gain 2 gold at 2018 Youth Olympics

In men’s 45kg category, Mohammadreza Dehbozorgi claimed the gold medal after defeating Ecuador’s Jeremy Renzo Peralta in the final bout. The bronze medal went to Bulgaria’s Edmond Armen Nazaryan. Dehbozorgi had earlier outplayed the Bulgarian wrestler and Egypt’s Abdalla Mohamed Shaaban before the final contest.

In men’s 92kg category, Iran’s Mohammad Nosrati overpowered Brazil’s Fernando Alves and Russia’s Muhammad Evloev to reach the gold medal match. There he outplayed Turkey’s Osman Ayaydin and became Iran’s second gold medalist on Saturday.

Earlier, Iranian Taekwondo practitioners had gained three gold medals in the event by Yalda Valinejad (women’s -63kg), Ali Eshkevarian (men’s -73kg), and Mohammadali Khosravi (men’s +73kg) while Kimia Hemati won a silver (women’s +63kg).

The third edition of Summer Youth Olympics kicked off on October 6 and lasts for 12 days. Some 4,000 thousand athletes from 206 countries compete in 32 different sports. 49 Iranian athletes are participating in 18 sports.

