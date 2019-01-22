Ashok Kumar to officiate in Takhti Cup

The 39th edition of Takhti Cup International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament will kick off on February 7-8 in Kermanshah.

Up to now, 7 international teams of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have announced their readiness to attend the two-day event.

The Greco-Roman competitions will be also held in Andimeshk, southwest Khuzestan province, on January 24.

China, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Palestine, Georgia, and Egypt have announced readiness to attend the Greco-Roman competitions, as well.

