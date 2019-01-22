  1. Sports
Ashok Kumar to officiate in Takhti Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Ashok Kumar, International UWW Referee from India has been qualified for officiating in the the 39th round of international Takhti Cup competitions.

The 39th edition of Takhti Cup International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament will kick off on February 7-8 in Kermanshah.

Up to now, 7 international teams of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have announced their readiness to attend the two-day event.

The Greco-Roman competitions will be also held in Andimeshk, southwest Khuzestan province, on January 24.

China, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Palestine, Georgia, and Egypt have announced readiness to attend the Greco-Roman competitions, as well.

