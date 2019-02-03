Iran GR wrestles bag 3 medals at intl. tourn. in Turkey

In 72kg category, Amin Kavianinejhad overpowered his Turkish rival in the final and won the gold medal.

Pouya Naserpour in 55kg category, and Saeid Abdevali in 82kg, won two bronze medals for Iran after defeating rivals from Turkey and Bulgaria respectively.

The final and third-place matches of five remaining weight categories will be held today. Three Iranian wrestlers Hamed Tab, Mohammad Hadi Saravi, and Amir Ghasemi will compete for the gold and Mehdi Mohsennejhad is set to wrestle for the bronze medal.

Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan tournament kicked off on Feb. 01 and will wrap up today. More than 200 wrestlers from 11 countries are participating in the event.

