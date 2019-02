Wrestlers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Russia and Sri Lanka have registered to take part in the two-day event.

The 39th edition of Takhti Cup International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament will kick off on February 7-8 in the western city of Kermanshah.

Ashok Kumar, International UWW Referee from India has been qualified for officiating in this round of competition.

