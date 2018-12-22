Bimeh Razi crowned at GR World Wrestling Clubs Cup

The 2018 Edition of Greco-Roman World Wrestling Clubs Cup kicked off on December 20. The two-day event was conducted under UWW world cup regulations in 10 senior weight categories of 55, 60, 63, 67, 72, 77, 82, 87, 97, and 130 kg.

Bimeh Razi, the reigning champion of the event, gained a commanding victory 8-2 over Russia in the final bout. The team had also clinched the title in 2015 edition of the games.

The Iranian team of Sina Sanat Izeh edged Turkey’s İstanbul Büyükşehir 6-4 and snatched the third place.

Teams from Georgia, Iran, Ukraine, Serbia, and Kyrgyzstan ranked next.

World Wrestling Clubs Cup was initiated in 2014 upon the proposal of Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation. Teams from Iran, USA, Turkey, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan annually participate in the event.

