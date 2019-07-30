About 60 tons of shrimp processed, readied for export in Chabahar

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tue. and stated, “shrimp farming site in Chabahar’s Goater port put under cultivation in the current year (started March 21, 2019) with the capacity of 130 million larvae on a land area as large as 706 ha in 50 shrimp breeding farms with 643 farming pools.”

Activation of processing workshops plays a leading and important role in generation of employment and sustainable development in the region, he said, adding, “by launching specialized aquatic animals’ laboratory in near future, giant steps will be taken in line with offering high quality services to shrimp farmers in this field.”

