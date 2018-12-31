  1. Economy
Qazvin 9-month exports rise by 26%

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The exports of non-oil commodities from Qazvin province, northern Iran, stood at $514 million during the past nine months through Dec. 21, the deputy governor of Qazvin said.

According to Manouchehr Habibi, the figure indicates a 26% growth in terms of value compared with the corresponding period last year.

Noting that the industrial province currently offers its products in 58 international markets, the official said Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the UAE were the top destinations of Qazvin’s exports during the nine-month period.

Detergents, plastics, potato chips, steel, tiles, ceramics, and preform – an intermediate product that is subsequently blown into a polyethylene terephthalate – are among the main goods sent to foreign markets from Qazvin.

