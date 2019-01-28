Gen. Safavi warns against hybrid warfare

Addressing a conference on strategies to counter hybrid warfare in Tehran, General Safavi said in hybrid warfare, the invaders make use of every possible capacity to penetrate and undermine the target country’s intelligence, economic, cultural and social aspects.

Hybrid warfare is a military strategy that employs political warfare and blends conventional warfare, irregular warfare and cyber-warfare with other influencing methods, such as fake news, diplomacy, lawfare and foreign electoral intervention.

The former IRGC chief added that while western countries believe in devising unique strategies for each target in modern hybrid warfare, the players in the defense industry should take every necessary measure to upgrade their capabilities in the same field so as not to suffer irreversible damages.

Referring to Iran's achievements in the defense industry, he highlighted that military forces are determined to counter enemies’ threats and foil their conspiracies against the Iranian nation.

MNA/4525739