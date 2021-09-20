Zionist regime unable to confront Resistance groups: Bagheri

Afghanistan is a clear example of a government that relied on the United States and turned its back on all neighbors and finally lost its sovereignty and was overthrew within ten or eleven days, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said at a ceremony at the Tehran -based Supreme National Defense University on Monday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the hostile moves of the Zionist Regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, "Zionists know well that if they threaten Iranians, they will receive a crushing response."

Zionists are not able to counter the Resistance groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement, he stressed.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said elsewhere further pointed to Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), saying that Iran's permanent membership in SCO indicates that other powers are emerging at the international level in parallel with American power.

According to the Iranian general, the presence of China, India, Iran and other countries in the SCO shows a better future.

