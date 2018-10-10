ICJ hears Iran's asset freeze case against US

Few days after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) voted in favor of Iran, ordering the United States to lift anti-Iran sanctions on humanitarian aid, today, the Iranian lawyers brought Washington again to the world court calling for releasing of $2 billion worth of its assets being seized by the United States.

During today's session, the Iranian lawyers accused the United States of dodging responsibility of answering Iran's arguments by accusing it of involvement in terrorism or financing it.

Iranian lawyers pointed to the freezing of Iranian assets by the US government and noted that US actions harm the Iranian people.

Lawyer for the United States and representative of Iran Mohsen Mohebi said US cannot dodge the responsibility by withdrawing from the Treaty of Amity between the two countries.

He said that the US courts are illegally targeting Iran's assets in Luxembourg, Britain and Canada.

The Iranian lawyer further said that the US approach to accuse Iran of supporting and sponsoring terrorism is not legally established.

Iran had filed a lawsuit against the United States in July in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and re-imposing the unilateral sanctions in May violated a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

On October 4, the ICJ announced its decision on Iran lawsuit, reprimanding the US government’s illegal move to restore anti-Iran unilateral sanctions ordering Washington to lift restrictive measures linked to humanitarian trade, food, medicine and civil aviation.

