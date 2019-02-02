ICJ to deliver verdict on Iran's frozen assets case on Feb. 13

On Wednesday 13 February 2019, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Judgment on the preliminary objections raised by the United States of America in the case concerning Certain Iranian Assets (Islamic Republic of Iran v. United States of America), ICJ reported on Friday.



According to ICJ, “a public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the Court’s decision.”

Iran filed a complaint with the ICJ — the principal judicial organ of the United Nations — on June 14, 2016 over the freezing of billions of dollars in its assets either inside or outside of America under US court rulings.

The Iranian complaint invoked the "Treaty of Amity," signed between Iran and America in 1955.

The US argued that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction over the case. Washington quit the Treaty back in October after it was defeated in the previous case over US sanctions on Iran, which was also based on the same deal.

