Iran slams new US sanctions as blatant insult to legal mechanisms

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the new sanctions on a number of Iranian banks and companies are a part of US’ psychological war, stemming from the American government’s selfishness and indiscriminate hostility against the Iranian people.

“The US government, contrary to its deceptive claims and remarks in support of Iranian people, is in fact blocking the people’s access to economic and trade ties with the international community,” he stressed.

Ghasemi then noted the recent temporary order by the ICJ which calls on US to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve”, adding “the US' lack of commitment to international mechanisms, rules and regulations, not only threatens the interests of the Iranian people, but also the global stability and security.”

This is while Iran and the international community are making efforts in good will to safeguard the Islamic Republic’s economic interests under the nuclear deal after the US' unlawful withdrawal from it, Ghasemi concluded.

