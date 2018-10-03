US terminates Treaty of Amity with Iran in reaction to ICJ verdict

“In light of how Iran has abused the ICJ as a form for attacking the United States, I am therefore announcing today that the United States is terminating the Treaty of Amity with Iran,” Mike Pompeo has said, according to the Twitter account of US Department of State.

Meanwhile, according to the Guardian newspaper, in relation to the ICJ ruling, the US ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, said in a statement “this is a meritless case over which the court has no jurisdiction.”

This illegal move on the part of the US government comes despite the fact that the President of International Court of Justice had sent a letter to Mike Pompeo back in July calling on the US to refrain from taking any further actions regarding anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States earlier in July in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that the Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and re-imposing the unilateral sanctions in May violated a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

KI/PR