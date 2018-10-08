Washington asks UN court to scrap Tehran's lawsuit on frozen assets

US lawyers have urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to dismiss an Iranian lawsuit calling for the recovery of roughly $2 billion in frozen assets, AP reported on Monday.

In the first round of oral argument that kicked off on Monday, the US argued that the United Nations' highest judicial body doesn't have the jurisdiction to probe the case brought by Iran.

Iran filed a complaint against the United States with the ICJ in June 2016, months after the US Supreme Court ruled that nearly $2 billion in frozen Iranian funds should be awarded to families of victims of the 1983 bombing of US Marine barracks in Beirut and other attacks linked to Iran by US courts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that the Supreme Court's ruling breaches the 1955 Treaty of Amity, but Washington argues that this agreement doesn't cover the sanctions and the appeal is therefore legally flawed.