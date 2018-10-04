ICJ ruling a political success for Iran: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with a group of reformist politicians in Tehran.

“The International Court of Justice’s ruling is also a huge and significant legal and political success,” he said, adding, “although the US government may refuse to enforce it, it is a great victory for the Iranian nation which has been able to condemn the United States in an international institution.”

ICJ issued an interim order to the United States on Wednesday to lift its sanctions against Iran linked to civil aviation, humanitarian goods, and medicine, saying that new sanctions violate the terms of 1955 Treaty of Amity between Iran and the United States.

