  1. Politics
4 October 2018 - 11:11

ICJ ruling a political success for Iran: Rouhani

ICJ ruling a political success for Iran: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the International Court of Justice ruling is a significant legal and political success for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with a group of reformist politicians in Tehran.

“The International Court of Justice’s ruling is also a huge and significant legal and political success,” he said, adding, “although the US government may refuse to enforce it, it is a great victory for the Iranian nation which has been able to condemn the United States in an international institution.”

ICJ issued an interim order to the United States on Wednesday to lift its sanctions against Iran linked to civil aviation, humanitarian goods, and medicine, saying that new sanctions violate the terms of 1955 Treaty of Amity between Iran and the United States.

MAH/4420442

News Code 138355

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News