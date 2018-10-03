Zarif calls US govt. an ‘outlaw regime’ after terminating treaty with Iran

Zarif has reacted to US action in terminating a 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran in a tweet, saying “US abrogated JCPOA -a multilateral accord enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231- arguing that it seeks a bilateral treaty with Iran. Today, US withdrew from an actual US-Iran treaty after the ICJ ordered it to stop violating that treaty in sanctioning Iranian people.”

In his tweet, Zarif further called the US current administration an ‘outlaw regime.’

The Iranian foreign minister’s tweet came an hour after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced his country’s withdrawal from a Treaty of Amity with Iran following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Iran.

The US secretary of state’s illegal action come despite the fact that the President of International Court of Justice had sent a letter to the Mike Pompeo back in July calling on the US to refrain from taking any further actions regarding anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran had filed a lawsuit against the United States in July in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and re-imposing the unilateral sanctions in May violated a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

Today, the ICJ announced its decision on Iran lawsuit, reprimanding the US government’s illegal move to restore anti-Iran unilateral sanctions ordering Washington to lift restrictive measures linked to humanitarian trade, food, medicine and civil aviation.

KI/PR