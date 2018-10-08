  1. Politics
8 October 2018 - 09:57

Iraq’s new president calls for expansion of ties with Iran

Iraq’s new president calls for expansion of ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The newly-elected president to Iraq, Barham Salih, has stressed his country’s resolve to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraq’s newly-elected President Barham Salih met with Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi Sunday night at As-Salam Palace.

During the meeting, President Salhi noted the commonalities and the long-standing relations between the two countries, calling for the deepening of bilateral ties in various fields.

He added that he has talked to leaders of regional countries on the phone, and met with various ambassadors, to stress the need for easing tension in the Middle East and expanding relations with Iran.

Development of relations and interactions among regional countries will benefit Iraq as well as the entire region, he stressed.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, congratulated Barham Salhi on his election as Iraq’s president, voicing readiness to increase his efforts for further expansion of relations between the two countries.

MS/IRN83057893

News Code 138455

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News