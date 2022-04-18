Iran envoy meets Iraqi President at end of his mission

During the meeting, Barham Saleh hailed Masjedi's efforts to strengthen Iran-Iraq relations during his tenure and wished him success in his future responsibilities.

The Iraqi President also stressed the deepening of bilateral relations and the importance of developing ties in various fields in order to serve the common interests of the two countries.

Referring to the close relations between Tehran and Baghdad, the Iraqi President also called for expanding bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest.

Masjedi also stressed Iran's support for Iraq's security and stability, and the strengthening of economic and social ties that bring Iran and Iraq closer together.

Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadegh has been appointed as the new Iranian ambassador to Iraq.

He will soon depart for Iraq to start his diplomatic mission in this country.

RHM/FNA14010129000688