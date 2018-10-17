Iranian consulates in different parts of Iraq have an economic approach

Speaking in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday in a meeting with the consul generals of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karbala, Basra, Sulaimaniyah and Erbil, Iraj Masjedi said that the deep bilateral relations with Iraq should revolve around economy in post-ISIL era and in the period of reconstruction, which means that Iranian firms should look for economic opportunities in the form of joint venture and cooperation.

Referring to Iran’s considerable share in Iraq’s market, ambassador to Iraq added “the prosperity of the production section and use of Iranian-Iraqi products and bilateral cooperation to develop a trading system between these two countries and preparation of the necessary ground for increasing the export of goods, services, energy and tourism should be pursued seriously.”

During this meeting, each of the Iranian consul generals presented their reports on the latest status of bilateral cooperation with their mission provinces and gave their suggestions to strengthen cooperation.

Also in the meeting, the commercial attaché in Iranian embassy Naser Behzad said that the Industry Ministry attaches great importance to target export markets, adding that the participation of Iranian private and cooperative sections of the economy in Iraq is evaluated after a meticulous study of the Iraqi provinces.

