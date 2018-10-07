  1. Politics
Rouhani congratulates Adel Abdul Mahdi on election as Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued a message Sun. congratulating Adel Abdul Mahdi on being elected as the new Iraqi prime minister, expressing hope that Iraq-Iran ties will further strengthen in his term.

In a message on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the election of Adel Abdul Mahdi as the new Iraqi prime minister, expressing hope that during his term in office, the long-standing bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq will strengthen in all economic, cultural and political fields in line with the interests of the two nations.

The Iranian president further wished health, success and well-being for Abdul Mahdi as well as the people of the brotherly and friendly country of Iraq.

The newly elected Iraqi President Barham Salih has named veteran Iraqi politician Adel Abdul Mahdi as prime minister-designate and has tasked him with forming a new government within a month.

