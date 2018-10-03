Rouhani felicitates new Iraqi pres. on election

Rouhani expressed hope that relations between the two countries further develop in all fields of mutual interest.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Barham Salih,

President of Iraq,

Hello and peace be upon you and the kindness and blessings of Allah,

I am very pleased to offer my sincerest congratulations on the vote of confidence of the Iraqi people’s representatives to Your Excellency as the President of the brother and neighbouring country of Iraq.

I hope in Your Excellency’s tenure, relations between the two countries further develop in serving the interests of the peoples.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Iraq peace and all-inclusive progress.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Iraq's legislators have elected veteran Kurdish politician Barham Salih as the country's new president. Salih is a former prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government and a former deputy prime minister of the Iraqi federal government. Salih has named veteran Shia politician Adel Abdul Mahdi as prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government, ending months of deadlock after an inconclusive national election in May.

LR/PR