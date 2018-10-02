Iran’s exports to Iraq rises up by 45% in H1

China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan and India were reported as Iran’s top five export destinations in the time period.

In the same period, Iran’s export of products to China increased by 11.62 percent.

Statistics show that Iran exported 13,703,000 tons of products, valued at $4.633 billion, to China in the first half of the current year (Mar. 21 - Sep. 21), showing a 24.19 and 20.04 percent growth in terms of weight and value, respectively.

In the same direction, 16,216,000 tons of products, valued at $4.151 billion, were exported to China in the first half of the past year (Mar. 20 - Sept. 20, 2017).

Another report shows that Iran’s export of products to Iraq registered a significant 44.58 percent growth in the first half of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21-Sept. 21).

About 9,618,000 tons of products, valued at $4.564 billion, were exported to Iraq in the time period, showing a 16.98 and 19.74 percent growth in terms of weight and value, respectively.

The report put the products exported from Iran to Iraq in the first half of the past year at 6,619,000 tons, valued at $3.157 billion.

