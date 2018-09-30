Iraqi presidential candidates visit Iran embassy, consult with amb.

The Iranian embassy in Baghdad has played host to the two leading nominees Barham Salih from Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Fuad Hussein from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) over the past few days.

Barham Salih paid a visit to Iran’s embassy and met with Ambassador Iraj Masjedi this morning, two days before the Iraqi Parliament held a session to elect the next Iraqi president. In the meeting with Masjedi, Salih urged the parliament to elect the next president in Tuesday’s session.

Meanwhile, Fuad Hussein, who has received the full support of the head of KDP Masoud Barzani, visited the Iranian embassy this afternoon and the two sides exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq.

Iran played an important role in helping Iraqi government to regain the control of the entire territory in the face of ISIL terrorism and Kurdish Controversial Independence bid. It has always supported the political process and unity among various political groups in the neighboring country.

Iraqi parliament elected its new speaker Sunni lawmaker Mohammed al-Halbousi almost two weeks ago, and the lawmakers hope to elect the next president on Tuesday’s session.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi and the Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani have offered congratulations on al-Halbousi's election.

