Iran achieves significant growth in agricultural processing products

The report put the export value of agricultural processing and complementary products in the first four months of the past Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 20, 2017) at $1.586 billion.

Given the above issue, the export value of agricultural processing and complementary products in the first four months of the current year (March 21-July 21) at $1.926 billion.

With due observance to the said issue, it can be concluded that export of agricultural processing and complementary products has achieved significant growth in the current year as compared to last year.

One of the best methods of generating employment and increasing non-agricultural incomes in rural areas is the creation and development of agricultural processing and complementary industries. On the other hand, creation of these industries is considered as the most effective way to reduce agricultural waste.

Agricultural processing and complementary industries is what that deals with the processing of vegetable and animal products including agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, livestock, forests and rangeland.

