Iran, Oman to expand economic, trade coop.

Leading a high-ranking delegation to Muscat, Mohsen Zarrabi, the head of Omani-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and a senior advisor to Iranian industries minister met with Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy and discussed areas of economic cooperation and the possibility of expanding mutual trades.

The delegation reviewed experiences in developing private sector cooperation and trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

Signing a free trade agreement, solving banking issues, using Omani ports as a hub for exporting Iranian goods, increasing the trade volume between the two countries were among the topics conferred in the meeting.

According to Zarrabi, Increasing Iran’s export of technical and engineering services and expansion of its non-oil exports to the Arab neighbor were also discussed during the meeting.

During his visit, the official met with Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman Al Aufi, Oman’s ndersecretary of fisheries in the Ministry of Aagriculture and Fisheries.

Zarrabi highlighted the importance of boosting exports of fisheries to the Persian Gulf Arab country.

He added, “Iranian economic players have the capacity to cover Omani market as well as exporting fishery and aquatic animals to other countries via Oman.”

Al Aufi, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to increase the mutual cooperation and Iranian exports to Oman’s market.

