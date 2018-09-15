Iran proposes to hold tourism expo in Japan

He brought forward the proposal in a Saturday meeting with the Tadashi Shimura, president of Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA).

Touching upon considerable and diverse potentials of Iran in the tourism industry, Rahmani Movahed said that Iran has its special attractions for all the tastes of Japanese tourists.

The Iranian envoy highlighted that implementing this proposal depends on appropriate support from JATA.

Shimura, for his part, welcomed the proposal, saying that introducing Iran’s tourism attractions to Japanese people is a great opportunity and Japanese media and travel agencies can take part in the event.

Japanese tourists are more interested in monuments and historical buildings and prefer eco-lodges to hotels, he noted.

According to its official website, the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) seeks to improve the quality of services provided to travelers to and from Japan. It contributes to the development of the travel and tourism industry through a variety of activities including disseminating information, encouraging cooperation among members, and promoting the development of businesses and legislation that will benefit the membership and the industry at large.

MAH/IRN83033376