Iran amb. visits Japan’s leading news agency Kyodo HQ

In the meeting with the new chief executive officer of ‘Kyodo’, the Iranian Ambassador to Tokyo Rahmani-Movahed referred to the good relations and cooperation between Iran and Japan in various fields including a cooperation agreement between Kyodo and Iranian state news agency IRNA, calling for strengthening cooperation between Iranian and Japanese news agencies.

The Kyodo CEO, in turn, attached great importance to Iran’s position in the international arena, expressing readiness on behalf of Kyodo for cooperation between the Japanese news agency and Iranian media.

During the visit, the Iranian ambassador visited different sections of the Japan’s leading news agency.

