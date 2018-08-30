Japan Parl. speaker calls for broadening Tehran-Tokyo ties

He made the above remark on Thursday in his meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed and added, “parliaments of the two countries play an important role in developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation, so that we are interested in cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.”

He pointed to the historical relations between Iran and Japan and urged developing and strengthening relations between Tehran and Tokyo in all fields especially in parliamentary field.

Given the fact that next year is the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relationships between the two countries, ‘I hope that giant steps will be taken in this field, and Japan is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran vehemently.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ōshima pointed to the significance of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in maintaining non-proliferation system, safeguarding peace and security in the world and Middle East region and emphasized on Japan’s strong support for Iran nuclear deal.”

For his part, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed pointed to the age-old historical, cultural, political and economic relationship between the two countries and placed special emphasis on the important role of parliaments of the two countries in developing and broadening bilateral relationship.

Moreover emphasizing on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador conveyed the message of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to Tadamori Ōshima Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan for his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

