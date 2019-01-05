Iran home to 700,000 historical-cultural monuments

Janfeshan Araghi noted that out of 700,000 cultural-historical works, 32,000 have been registered in the National Heritage List.

Speaking in a commemoration ceremony held in Damghan this morning, he said, “the Fund plays an intermediary role between the public and private sectors, and is tasked with paying loans with lower interest rate to the revitalization of historical and cultural monuments in the country.”

Investors play an important role in rehabilitation of historical and cultural monuments, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Janfeshan Araghi said that tourism industry is the driving force of country’s economic development in a way that this industry has an important and significant role in economic growth of country to a great extent.

He pointed to the salient specifications of Damghan and said, “historical and cultural monuments in Damghan date back to many years ago. This city enjoys high potentials and capabilities in the field of cultural heritage.”

Tarikhaneh Mosque in Damghan was registered in National Heritage List in 1931, under Reg. No. 80, he concluded.

