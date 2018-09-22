  1. Culture
Iranian companies take part in 2018 Tourism Expo Japan

Tehran, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Some Iranian companies have taken part in the 2018 Tourism Expo, introducing Iran’s tourism attractions.

Tourism and Automobile Club of Iran along with three other tourism companies have established an exclusive pavilion for Iran in the event to promote Iran’s tourism attractions.

The pavilion was inaugurated with the Iranian ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed in attendance. The Iranian envoy also had a meeting with Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), on the sideline of the event.

The 4-day event, which can be considered as the world’s largest tourism trade fair, kicked off on Thursday in Tokyo Big Site. Some 1300 companies from 130 countries have taken part in the fair.

