  1. Culture
14 September 2018 - 12:52

Tehran, Tokyo call for boosting environmental coop.

Tehran, Tokyo call for boosting environmental coop.

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – In a Friday meeting between Japan’s Minister of Environment Masaharu Nakagawa and Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed in Tokyo, the two sides discussed ways to increase environmental cooperation.

Referring to the vital role of the environment in the quality of human’s lives, the Iranian envoy highlighted the importance of bilateral and international cooperation on preserving and improving the environment. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to increase ties with Japan in this regard.

Nakagawa, for his part, touched upon the Memorandum of Understanding on environment earlier signed between the two countries, hoping that bilateral cooperation would continue as before.

MAH/IRN83032761

News Code 137752

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News