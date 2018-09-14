Tehran, Tokyo call for boosting environmental coop.

Referring to the vital role of the environment in the quality of human’s lives, the Iranian envoy highlighted the importance of bilateral and international cooperation on preserving and improving the environment. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to increase ties with Japan in this regard.
Nakagawa, for his part, touched upon the Memorandum of Understanding on environment earlier signed between the two countries, hoping that bilateral cooperation would continue as before.
MAH/IRN83032761
