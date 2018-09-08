Japan CCI eyes broadening ties with Iran

He made the above remark in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed on Saturday and pointed to the amicable trade and economic ties between Tehran and Tokyo and said, “Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry eyes enhancing trade and business relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“We are well aware of Iran’s high potentials and characteristics, talented and vigorous manpower,” he said, adding, “Iran has an ancient civilization and we intend to broaden and develop relationship with Iran in all fields.”

Referring to the aging population of Japan and also current situation of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), he said, “we have planned necessary measures to activate SMEs as one of the ways to restore economic prosperity to Japan.”

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Japan Rahmani Movahed placed special emphasis on the key role of chambers of commerce of the two countries to maintain and safeguard existing relationship for promoting and advancing bilateral trade ties.

MA/IRN83026207