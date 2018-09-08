IRGC dismantles terrorist cell in Iran’s Kurdistan

The public relations office of IRGC’s Hamzeh HQ rolled out a communiqué late on Friday recounting the destruction of a terrorist cell in the border areas of Kurdistan province. According to the same source six terrorists have been killed and the rest have escaped to Iraqi territories.

“A team of hooligans of PJAK terrorist grouplet who had ambushed a border post located in the village of Darry in Marivan, Kurdistan province, late on July 19 of the current year, was ambushed by the gallant warriors of the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC after a complex intelligence operation and was dismantled in Kamyaran general region,” reads the announcement.

The statement adds that six terrorists were killed in the operation and a host of them were wounded and escaped the scene.

It recounts that the arms, weapons and communication equipment of the cell has been seized by the Iranian security forces.

The announcement concludes with describing the operation as a revenge for the attack on border post on July 19.

