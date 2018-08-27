Intelligence forces dismantle two terror teams in west Iran: minister

Seyed Mahmoud ALavi told Iranian state TV IRIB on Monday that in two separate operations, the intelligence forces in two western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan dismantled two terrorist teams, who were backed by hostile countries.

The Iranian intelligence minister said that one of the teams included 12 people affiliated with terrorist groups, all of whom were identified and arrested.

Alavi said that in a separate operation, another team which had been sent into the country with the aim conducting acts of sabotage and terrorism were discovered and dismantled before they could take any actions.

He said that during the operation with the terror team, two of them were killed while two other members were captured alive.

The intelligence minister further said some AK47 rifles, hand grenades, communications devices and cash were seized from the terrorists.

Alavi also said that some of the perpetrators behind the murder of Major Hassan Maleki, commander of the traffic police in Ravansar City in Kermanshah province that was assassinated on August 15, were among the people who were arrested in the operation.

