Two Terror cells dismantled in Western Iran

Two armed terrorist cells which had illegally crossed into Iran were dismantled by intelligence forces in Iranian western province of Kermanshah during two ambush operations, the statement reads.

Following the assassination of Major Hassan Maleki, commander of the traffic police in Ravansar City in Kermanshah province on August 15, intelligence forces arrested 12 individuals of a terrorist group related to this case on August 16, the statement reads.

In a separate operation on August 25, intelligence forces dismantles another terrorist cell which had been sent into the country with the aim conducting acts of sabotage and terrorism, the statement continues, adding that two of them were killed while one other members was captured alive. Also some AK47 rifles, hand grenades, communications devices and cash were seized from the terrorists.

MAH/4396330