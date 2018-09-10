Shamkhani says IRGC missile strike proper response to any threats

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council stated that IRGC’s missile response to a terrorist group, which has conducted numerous acts of sabotage in Iran, is the approach that will be adopted to any threats.

Any hostile act against Iran in any domain will receive a crushing response, he highlighted.

The headquarter of anti-Iranian terror group, located between two major cities of Sulaymaniyeh and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, came under missile attack on Saturday morning. One day later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an statement confirming that it has fired seven short-range missiles to the aforementioned bases. The attack killed 15 terrorists and left 35 others injured and came when senior members of the terrorist group were holding session in the headquarters.

The IRGC statement said that over the past month, foreign-backed terrorist groups have dispatched terrorist cells to Iranian territories with the aim of conducting acts of sabotage and undermining the security of the country.

