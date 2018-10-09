Iranian security forces foil infiltration bid by terrorists in Marivan

The Iranian border guards last night ambushed a team of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Iranian territories through the border town of Marivan in Kurdistan Province, to carry out acts of sabotage.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Border Guard Command on Tuesday, two terrorists were wounded by the Iranian security forces while a soldier called ‘Milad Mohammadian’ was martyred.

The statement added that a considerable amount of ammunition and weapons was seized from the terrorists.

MNA/TASNIM1848427