IRGC chief warns transregional powers in 2000km reach

“Having a mass of missiles with 2000km range and pinpoint accuracy has given us an unprecedented capability,” said the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari.

He added that the missile strikes on terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan carried a definitive message for Iran's enemies.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Tehran, on the sidelines of the ceremony dedicated to bidding farewell to 135 anonymous Iranian martyrs of the Saddam’s 1980-88 imposed war against Iran.

“The whole entity of the IRGC carried out a great intelligence and commanding operation and used precise missile and drone equipment and technology to exact revenge on behalf of the wronged martyrs whose blood was shed in Marivan [in a July 19 terrorist attack] and all other martyrs of Kurdistan province,” he asserted.

Jafari highlighted that this show of capability had a warning and decisive message “for all enemies, especially those super-powers who think that they can impose their sinister goals on us."

Our nation should resist the global arrogant powers by relying on the strength and capabilities of the faithful forces of the Revolution,” he added.

