IRGC forces disband 2nd terrorist team in two days, warn anti-Rev. groups

According to the news service of the IRGC ‘Sepah News’, the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces said in a statement on Wednesday that a day after their forces engaged in clashes with a team of anti-revolution terrorist in Chalderan region, killing and wounding some of them, the search operation continued for the remaining elements of the terrorist team, when they confronted with a new team of the same group, who had come from Turkey’s soil to rescue their fleeing elements in Maku region.

According to the statement, the new team of terrorists were completely destroyed by the IRGC ground forces.

The statement also said the bodies of the terrorists along with their weapons and equipment are at the hands of the IRGC forces.

IRGC Ground Forces further warned the anti-revelation groups and the states in the region and beyond which support them that any of their desperate moves to endanger the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran would be met with a decisive and devastating response of Iranian security forces.

