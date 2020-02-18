  1. Politics
18 February 2020 - 19:29

IRGC cmdr.:

Regional country provides 3 planes of weaponry to terrorist in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Brigadier-General and Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces Mohammad Pakpour announced on Tuesday that one of the countries in the region has sent at least three airplanes of weapons and war equipment to the terrorists, sowing insecurity in south-eastern parts of Iran.

Jaish ul-Zolm terrorists besides those from Komalah, Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) are equipped with modern weaponry and this proves support of the US, Saudi Arabia and their allies for these terrorist groups, the Iranian commander said.

He added that despite the support of Americans and Saudis, IRGC Ground Force has struck the named terrorist groups severely for several times and has been able to keep Iranian borders safe and saound. 

In his earlier remarks, the commander has said the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine is based on deterrence, but the armed forces are fully ready to back off any possible offensive by the enemies at an operational level.

