West preparing for new chemical show in Syria: Hezbollah chief

“All evidence suggests preparations are underway for a new chemical scenario in Idlib. The West is preparing a chemical scenario for attacking Syria again” Hassan Nasrallah said while he was addressing Hezbollah supporters in Hermel via a televised speech on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Nasrallah condemned the western government for turning a blind eye to the crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni children.

In another part of his speech, he praised the Syrian Kurds for their vigilance and starting negotiations with the Syrian government, saying that the Kurds entered the talks after they were skeptical about United States’ loyalty and they were not sure when the US government would leave them.

Nasrallah further pointed out that during the fight against terrorism in Syria, wherever the ISIL terrorists were surrounded, the American warplanes went to help them.

Elsewhere in his address, he condemned attempts to introduce Hezbollah as the only player in Lebanese political structure, saying that they are aimed at putting more pressure on the resistance movement.

Hezbollah chief further noted that his movement has the least influence in Lebanon’s political structure, adding that the delay in the formation of government has nothing to do with international bodies’ rulings against the resistance movement as the March 14 Alliance claims.

