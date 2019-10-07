Hezbollah chief had foreseen US would leave Syrian Kurds unprotected

In a speech, which dates back to August 26, 2018, the Hezbollah leader praised the Syrian Kurds for their vigilance and starting negotiations with the Syrian government, saying that the Kurds entered the talks after they were skeptical about United States’ loyalty and they were not sure when the US government would leave them.

“We know that Pentagon has set aside $500mn-$750mn under the name of protecting Kurds, the Kurdish People Protection Units (YPG). What is this share of the budget for? Is it for establishing democracy in Syria or it is for supporting the Kurds who must know from experience that the United States uses you as an instrument along with its own plans, attacks or in its war in Syria, be it against the Islamic Republic [of Iran], or against Russia, or against the Axis of Resistance.”

Nasrallah further warned the Kurds that “they (the Americans) eventually will only think of their own interests and will leave you alone, and will sell you like slaves in the market.”

Furthermore, the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem recently warned the Syrian Kurds not to trust the US.

