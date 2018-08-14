Zarif hails Lebanon's victory in 33-Day War

In separate messages on Tuesday to the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Jibran Bassil and Secretary General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Zarif offered his congratulations to the Lebanon's government and nation over the great victory of Islamic Resistance Movement over Zionist regime during 33-day war in 2006.

According to the 629-page Winograd Report by the Israeli regime itself, Hezbollah fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives. UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 war, calls on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

LR/4374552