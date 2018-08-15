Sanctions doomed to failure in breaking Iran’s resistance: Hezbollah chief

Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks on Tuesday in a televised speech to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah said that that today, the enemies of Resistance Axis are fighting Iran with sanctions in order to create chaos in the country but they must know that the Islamic Republic is used to sanctions since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Nasrallah said that Iran and the Resistance Axis are now more powerful than ever and the sanctions will fail.

He said that the Resistance will overcome the problems and the United States and Israel are too week to wage a new war against the movement.

He further called the sanctions with the aim of putting maximum pressures on Islamic Republic an ‘illusion’.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Hezbollah secretary general said that the Resistance movement in Lebanon led by Hezbollah is more powerful than any other time since its beginning as it has more capabilities, members and cadres as well as stronger will and determination.

He went on to touch upon the so-called Deal of the Century plan to reach a settlement between Israeli regime and Palestinians, saying that only one single Palestinians faction supports it.

He added that none of true Palestinian leaders accepts the plan as they never recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli regime’s capital.

He further addressed the Saudi-led defeats in Syria and Iraq noting that the Saudis do not tolerate Canada’s criticism while interfere in the internal affairs of many other countries.

