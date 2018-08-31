  1. Politics
Turkey working with Iran, Russia on Idlib: Erdoğan

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thu. that his country is working with Russia and Iran to prevent a disaster in Syria’s Idlib.

"We are working with Russians and Iranians to prevent another Aleppo-like disaster in Idlib," Erdoğan said at the graduation ceremony for the Turkish Military Academy's Kara Harp School, Turkish Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the three guarantor states for a peace process in Syria. The presidents of the three states are slated to hold the third round of their tripartite meeting on Syrian settlement in the Iranian city of Tabriz on September 9. The other two previous rounds of the trilateral summit, which took place within the framework of Astana process, have been held in Russia’s Sochi and Turkey’s Ankara. 

According to Daily Sabah, Erdoğan also addressed the economic attacks the US has staged against Turkey in recent months.

"A quarter of a century ago, they could have put Turkey in a deep crisis with a $3-5 million economic operation. Today, we are facing an operation 10-20 times as big, but still we are not experiencing an economic collapse as was expected,” he said.

Kamal Iranidoost

