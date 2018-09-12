Hezbollah condemns Bolton’s threats against ICC

Bolton’s remarks revealed the American arrogant attitude towards the world countries and organizations, the statement reads, adding “his statements ended the deception policy used by the consecutive US administrations in dealing with the entire humanity.”

US policies are based on confiscating the world constitutions and rejection to abiding by the international laws, and that the American mentality follows the law of jungle which glorifies power and crushes the oppressed, the statement continues, Almanar reported.

It also adds that Bolton’s statements, as well as Trump’s actions, demonstrate to the world that the United States is only a gang that runs the world according to its interests, hatreds and whims.

On Monday, Bolton threatened sanctions against ICC judges in case they proceed with a probe into American war crimes in Afghanistan.

MAH/PR